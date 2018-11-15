The latest behind-the-scenes news from WKSU. Learn more about the people you hear every day and other professional staff at WKSU and your favorite public radio programs.
WKSU Thanksgiving Programming on Nov. 22
Celebrate Thanksgiving with special programming from WKSU on Nov. 22.
5AM-9AM ~ Morning Edition
9AM-10AM ~ The Takeaway
10AM-12PM ~ Best of the Best Third Coast Audio Special 2018
12PM-2PM ~ Turkey Confidential - live with Francis Lam and guests (see more HERE)
2PM-3PM ~ Milk Street Radio
3PM-4PM ~ Giving Thanks
4PM-6PM ~ All Things Considered
6PM-6:30PM ~ Marketplace
6:30PM-7PM ~ The Daily
7PM-8PM ~ 1A
8PM-9PM ~ Akron Roundtable - Jude Kearney, Founder and President, KearneyAfrica and KearneyAfrica Legal Advisors, "Africa's Economic Development: A Few Hurdles Yet to Clear"