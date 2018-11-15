© 2020 WKSU
The latest behind-the-scenes news from WKSU. Learn more about the people you hear every day and other professional staff at WKSU and your favorite public radio programs. 

WKSU Thanksgiving Programming on Nov. 22

Published November 15, 2018 at 2:14 PM EST
Thanksgiving Programming

Celebrate Thanksgiving with special programming from WKSU on Nov. 22.

5AM-9AM   ~   Morning Edition

9AM-10AM   ~   The Takeaway

10AM-12PM   ~   Best of the Best Third Coast Audio Special 2018

12PM-2PM   ~   Turkey Confidential - live with Francis Lam and guests (see more HERE)

2PM-3PM   ~   Milk Street Radio

3PM-4PM   ~   Giving Thanks

4PM-6PM   ~   All Things Considered

6PM-6:30PM   ~   Marketplace

6:30PM-7PM   ~   The Daily

7PM-8PM   ~   1A

8PM-9PM   ~   Akron Roundtable  - Jude Kearney, Founder and President, KearneyAfrica and KearneyAfrica Legal Advisors, "Africa's Economic Development: A Few Hurdles Yet to Clear"

