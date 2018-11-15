WKSU Thanksgiving Programming on Nov. 22

Celebrate Thanksgiving with special programming from WKSU on Nov. 22.

5AM-9AM ~ Morning Edition

9AM-10AM ~ The Takeaway

10AM-12PM ~ Best of the Best Third Coast Audio Special 2018

12PM-2PM ~ Turkey Confidential - live with Francis Lam and guests (see more HERE)

2PM-3PM ~ Milk Street Radio

3PM-4PM ~ Giving Thanks

4PM-6PM ~ All Things Considered

6PM-6:30PM ~ Marketplace

6:30PM-7PM ~ The Daily

7PM-8PM ~ 1A

8PM-9PM ~ Akron Roundtable - Jude Kearney, Founder and President, KearneyAfrica and KearneyAfrica Legal Advisors, "Africa's Economic Development: A Few Hurdles Yet to Clear"