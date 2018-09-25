A New Season of 'Live From Here'

The new season of Live From Here premieres on Oct. 6 with a show from the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco. Fresh voices will inspire and energize Chris Thile's third season as host when some well-known names — new to public radio — will join the host on stage for the upcoming season. Over the past two years, Thile has brought his eclectic mix of music and guests to the show, appealing to curious music fans.

MORE ON THE NEW CREATIVE TEAM:

Mike Elizondo

Joining this year as musical director is Mike Elizondo. Musician, songwriter, and Grammy-nominated producer, he’s previously performed in the Live from Here band as the bass player and is best known for his 11-year collaboration with hip-hop producer Dr. Dre, as well as for co-writing Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady,” Carrie Underwood’s No. 1 single “Cowboy Casanova” and 50 Cent’s smash “In Da Club” — which he also co-produced. Over the course of his career, Elizondo has contributed as a musician, writer and/or producer on albums for artists across an incredible range of musical genres, including Jay Z, Fiona Apple, Maroon 5, Mary J. Blige, Nelly Furtado, Pink, Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Natasha Bedingfield, Ry Cooder, Snoop Dogg, Keith Urban and Kimbra. He is currently Senior Vice President of A&R for Warner Bros. Records.

Mike Yard

One of the most well-respected comics in New York, Mike Yard brings fresh comedy to the show this year. Yard is a stand-up comedian and was a contributor to Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. He’s also the host of podcast "Yard Talk with Mike Yard." Live from Here fans may recognize Yard from his well-received guest appearance on the show last year.

Greg Hess

A long-time fan of the show, Greg Hess joins the Live from Here writing team and acting ensemble. He is a Los Angeles-based writer and performer and is a founding member of ensembles Cook County Social Club and the Improvised Shakespeare Company. He has created original material with Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Funny or Die and Sonar Entertainment.

Holly Laurent

Holly Laurent, writer and actor, is an alumnus of the Second City main stage in Chicago, where she wrote and performed three critically acclaimed revues. She toured with the Second City national touring company and was a featured performer at the TBS Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, and the Chicago Improv Festival, and she opened an original comedy at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. Her film and TV credits include Barely Famous (VH1) Drunk History, Key & Peele (Comedy Central) and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Serena Brook, who has been with the show for the past two years, will continue in the acting group and will take on the role of announcer of the show. Joey Ryan, who joined the team last year, will continue as the show’s creative director.

“I’m beyond excited about the team we have this year,” Thile said. “This show is a joy to make and I feel like that joy gets a little more infectious every week. The new mix of talent further energizes our celebration of hearable beauty and hilarity. We can’t wait to get in front of your ears this fall.”

Many members of the show’s existing team and crew are staying on. Departing the show are acting company members Tim Russell and Fred Newman, and keyboardist/musical director Rich Dworsky.

“I stand in awe and will be forever grateful to these extraordinary gentlemen.” Thile said. “Their artistry, individually and collectively, is an essential, immortal part of America’s sonic landscape. As we stay curious about what’s next, we’re mindful of and thankful for all the brilliant people that have helped make this show what it is today.”