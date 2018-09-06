'America on the Line' is Your Election Conversation

Airing on live on WKSU from Sept. 10 through Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

Expanding on Indivisible, a program that spanned the first 100 days of the Trump administration, Jonathan Capehart and an exceptional team of incisive analysts, strategists and reporters from across the political spectrum will plant the conversation at the critical crossroads of the mid-term elections. Each evening, they will convene a gathering for everyday Americans to examine the why and how of political currents against the impending midterms at one of the most explosive and divisive periods in our history. Wherever you stand on the political, social and policy issues of our time, America on the Line will be essential listening.

The America on the Line team wants to hear from WKSU listeners and voters who represent the issues and want to be part of a national conversation.

America on the Line is hosted by Jonathan Capehart, a nationally known, award-winning journalist.

Confirmed contributors include:

Jamil Smith, LA based journalist reporting on race, gender, politics and culture

Joan Walsh, journalist, The Nation, CNN and WNYC

Ben Domenech, conservative writer, publisher of The Federalist, radio and television commentator

Kai Wright, correspondent, United States of Anxiety

Christina Greer, Professor of Political Science, Fordham University, radio and television commentator

Maria Hinojosa, EP and Host, Latino USA, veteran PBS correspondent

Brain Lehrer, WNYC's Peabody Award-winning public affairs host; with more to come.