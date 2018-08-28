Meet Renee - A WKSU Member

We love our WKSU members and we want to find out more about you. We recently reached out to a few people who sent us nice comments with their donations and we will be introducing them to you. We're part of a WKSU community!

Say hello to Renee!:

Current City: Massillon

Hometown: Massillon

What brings you to Northeast Ohio?: Finished Graduate school at Kent

How long have you been a WKSU listener?: For ten years now!

What prompted you to become a member?: Knowing that I rely on NPR for my daily news.

Where do you listen to WKSU?: In my kitchen to start my morning, on my way to work occasionally, and I love the classical at night.

Name all the devices you use to listen to WKSU: Phone, home, and car radio

How does WKSU make a difference in your life?: Listening to NPR makes me feel more educated and understanding of world topics and politics from a wholistic standpoint.

What makes WKSU stand out for you?: Reliable news. I was a little upset with the biased reporting during the last presidential election, which seemed to give to little attention to alternative candidates like Sanders, but all in all NPR is still the news outlet I trust most.

If you were going to get a tattoo of your favorite public radio element (program, host, station, etc.), what would it be, and why?: Probably something Milk Street related.

