WKSU Adds Sarah Taylor to News Staff

Seasoned journalist Sarah Taylor joins the WKSU newsroom in August as broadcast and digital editor. Her primary duties include editing on-air reports, online posts and social media management for WKSU News. Taylor returns to WKSU, where she previously served as producer for The Regina Brett Show.

A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.