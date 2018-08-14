© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events
WKSU Scoop
The latest behind-the-scenes news from WKSU. Learn more about the people you hear every day and other professional staff at WKSU and your favorite public radio programs. 

WKSU Adds Sarah Taylor to News Staff

Published August 14, 2018 at 9:34 AM EDT
Sarah Taylor

Seasoned journalist Sarah Taylor joins the WKSU newsroom in August as broadcast and digital editor. Her primary duties include editing on-air reports, online posts and social media management for WKSU News. Taylor returns to WKSU, where she previously served as producer for The Regina Brett Show.

A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.

Tags

EventsWKSU Scoop