WKSU's Walton D. Clarke Fellowship
The Walton D. Clarke Fellowship honors WKSU's founder and first General Manager, Walton D. Clarke. The fellowship is a collaboration between Kent State's School of Journalism and Mass Communication and WKSU to provide an intensive real-world experience in radio production and reporting to a graduate student. The Walt Clarke fellowship is funded in part by generous contributors to a special endowment fund that provides a stipend to the selected student.
Recent Walton D. Clarke Fellows:
2018-2019 Lydia Taylor
2017-2018 Phil de Oliveira
2016-2017 Michael Bratton
2013-2014 Lauren Schmoll
2012-2013 Jasen Sokol
2002-2004 Mandy Jenkins