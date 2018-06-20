WKSU's Walton D. Clarke Fellowship

The Walton D. Clarke Fellowship honors WKSU's founder and first General Manager, Walton D. Clarke. The fellowship is a collaboration between Kent State's School of Journalism and Mass Communication and WKSU to provide an intensive real-world experience in radio production and reporting to a graduate student. The Walt Clarke fellowship is funded in part by generous contributors to a special endowment fund that provides a stipend to the selected student.

Recent Walton D. Clarke Fellows:

2018-2019 Lydia Taylor

2017-2018 Phil de Oliveira

2016-2017 Michael Bratton

2013-2014 Lauren Schmoll

2012-2013 Jasen Sokol

2002-2004 Mandy Jenkins