WKSU's Walton D. Clarke Fellowship

Published June 20, 2018 at 2:53 PM EDT
Walton D. Clarke and students

The Walton D. Clarke Fellowship honors WKSU's founder and first General Manager, Walton D. Clarke.  The fellowship is a collaboration between Kent State's School of Journalism and Mass Communication and WKSU to provide an intensive real-world experience in radio production and reporting to a graduate student. The Walt Clarke fellowship is funded in part by generous contributors to a special endowment fund that provides a stipend to the selected student.

Recent Walton D. Clarke Fellows:

2018-2019     Lydia Taylor
2017-2018     Phil de Oliveira
2016-2017     Michael Bratton
2013-2014     Lauren Schmoll
2012-2013     Jasen Sokol
2002-2004     Mandy Jenkins    

Tags

EventsWalton D. Clarke FellowWalton D. ClarkeKent State UniversityKent State CCI