WKSU Presents Mental Health News Series and Community Forum

Beginning in late May, WKSU News presents Navigating the Path to Mental Health, a six-part series examining access and availability issues surrounding mental health care in Northeast Ohio. The project includes reports airing during WKSU’s broadcast of NPR’s Morning Edition each Tuesday from May 29 through July 3 and a community forum at the Akron-Summit County Public Library on June 27 at 7 p.m.

Nearly a fifth of Americans (around 43 million people) have a mental health condition - and, a majority of that group lack access to the care they need. Statistics show mental health issues have been increasing over the last several years and more than half of Ohio residents say they have needs dealing with them that aren’t being met. This WKSU News series identifies the obstacles that stand in the path to getting the help and examines the resources that are available.

The Navigating the Path to Mental Health forum is open to the community and free with reservation. A panel of speakers and WKSU reporters will engage in a conversation surrounding the current state of mental health care in Northeast Ohio and the steps being taken to build access. The event takes place in the Auditorium at ASCPL Main Library on June 27 with WKSU’s M.L. Schultze acting as moderator. For additional information and to make a reservation, click HERE.

Reports scheduled in the Navigating the Path to Mental Health news series:

The Path to Acceptance (changing perception, removing the stigma) – Jeff St. Clair [5/29/18]

The Path to Professional Help (mental health deserts) – Tim Rudell [6/5/18]

The Path to Treatment (finding the right help, through therapy or medication) – M.L. Schultze [6/12/18]

The Path to Support for All (financial obstacles to access) – Mark Arehart [6/19/18]

The Path to Better Response (better training, awareness for public safety, employers) – Kabir Bhatia [6/26/18]

The Path to Involuntary Commitment (pink slip) – Cameron Gorman [7/3/18]

