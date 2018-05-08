Lydia Taylor Named Walton D. Clarke Fellow for 2018-2019

As Kent State University celebrates the end of another academic year, WKSU welcomes a new Walton D. Clarke Fellow to the newsroom. Lydia Taylor is a recent graduate of Kent State University and earned a degree in multimedia journalism. She is attending Kent State’s Journalism Graduate Program in the fall and will report and produce Morning Edition as part of her fellowship. She will also be working at Kent State Magazine over the summer. During her undergrad, Lydia started at the station as a news intern in January 2017 and served as the editor of The Kent Stater, the university’s student-run newspaper, for three semesters. Her interests lie in data and audio storytelling.

Named after the founder of WKSU, the Walton D. Clarke Fellowship is co-administered by WKSU and the Kent State University College of Communication and Information. The fellowship allows a graduate student the opportunity to be part of WKSU’s award-winning news operation and gain important real-world experience at a nationally recognized NPR affiliate. The Walton D. Clarke Fellow for 2017-2018 was Phil de Oliveira.