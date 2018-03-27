Hear The Daily on WKSU - Weekdays at 6:30PM

Beginning on Monday, April 2, WKSU adds the new radio edition of the popular podcast The Daily to its weekday schedule. The New York Times and American Public Media collaborated earlier this year to extend the audio news report’s following of 4.5 million monthly unique listeners to the radio audience. The radio edition of the popular podcast, hosted by celebrated journalist Michael Barbaro, will air on WKSU on Mondays through Fridays at 6:30PM, following Marketplace.

The Daily draws on the unrivaled quality and expertise of The New York Times’s global footprint of more than 1,450 journalists. The Daily podcast has found massive success, becoming the most-downloaded new show in 2017 on Apple Podcasts and winning a DuPont-Columbia University Award for audio excellence. The radio edition will give public radio listeners a deep analysis of one or two of the day’s top news stories.

Barbaro’s resume includes a tenure as national political correspondent at The New York Times, and he also has served as host of The Run-up, a political podcast that chronicled the 2016 election. Prior to that, he covered New York’s City Hall and the U.S. retail industry. A Yale graduate, Barbaro joined The New York Times after reporting for The Washington Post and covering the biotechnology industry.

ABOUT THE HOST:

Michael Barbaro, 38, is the host of The Daily, a five-day-a-week audio show from The New York Times. In just one year, the show has built an audience of over one million listeners a day; become the most-downloaded new show in 2017 on Apple Podcasts; won a DuPont-Columbia University Award for audio excellence; and been named a top podcast of the year by Time, Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, Esquire, Adweek, The New Yorker and New York Magazine, which called it “a triumph, plain and simple.” In 2017, Barbaro was named to the Recode 100 and People Magazine’s list of Sexiest Men Alive.

Before hosting The Daily, Barbaro was a national political correspondent for The New York Times and host of The Run-up, a political podcast that chronicled the 2016 election. Previously, he covered New York’s City Hall and the U.S. retail industry.

He joined The New York Times in 2005 from The Washington Post, where he began in 2002 as a reporter covering the biotechnology industry. Barbaro graduated from Yale in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in history.