WKSU Journalism Awards for 2018
Awards for work created in 2017:
Ohio Associated Press—Ohio APME Awards
- Best in Show-General Excellence, WKSU News
- First Place-Best Anchor, Amanda Rabinowitz
- First Place-Best Reporter, M.L. Schultze
- First Place-Best Broadcast Writing, M.L. Schultze—“An Akron Mother and Her Sons Plan for the Once Unimaginable: Separation and Deportation”
- First Place-Best Sportscast, Amanda Rabinowitz and Terry Pluto—“The View from Pluto”
- First Place-Best Use of Sound, Kabir Bhatia—“ The Dragon Invasion of Turkeyfoot Lake Could Net About $20,000 For Breast Cancer Awareness”
- First Place-Best Enterprise Reporting, M.L. Schultze—“Ride Hailing In Rural America: Like Uber With A Neighborly Feel”
- First Place-Best Investigative Reporting, M.L. Schultze—“Race, Deaths and Past Wars on Drugs: All Shape Ohio's Response to the Heroin Crisis”
- Second Place-Best Feature Reporting, Amanda Rabinowitz—“Shuffle”
- Second Place-Best Continuing Coverage, WKSU Staff—“Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis”
- Second Place-Best Newscast, Jeff St. Clair—“All Things Considered”
Press Club of Cleveland—Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards
- Best in Show-Radio Newscast, Major Market, Amanda Rabinowitz—“Morning Edition”
- First Place-News Writing, M.L. Schultze—“An Akron Mother and Her Sons Plan for the Once Unimaginable: Separation and Deportation”
- First Place-Public Service, M.L. Schultze, Mark Arehart, Kabir Bhatia, Karen Kasler—“Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines”
- First Place-Human Interest, Amanda Rabinowitz—“Shuffle: Sofar Sounds Marks Three Years of Secret, Intimate Concerts in Cleveland”
- First Place-Use of Sound, Kabir Bhatia —“The Dragon Invasion of Turkeyfoot Lake Could Net About $20,000 For Breast Cancer Awareness”
- First Place-Radio News, M.L. Schultze—“With 1,200 Losing Their Jobs, Lordstown Hopes the Cycle Turns and Plans for a New Economy”
- Second Place-On-going Coverage, Kabir Bhatia, M.L. Schultze, Tim Rudell, Mark Arehart—“The Revitalization of the City of Akron”
- Second Place-Documentary, M.L. Schultze—“An Akron Refugee Story: From Surviving to Thriving”
- Second Place-Radio News Website, Chuck Poulton, Staff—“WKSU.org”
Society of Professional Journalists-Ohio Chapters—Ohio’s Best Journalism Awards
- Best in Show-Best News Operation, WKSU Staff
- Best in Show-Best Reporter, M.L. Schultze
- Best in Show-Best Anchor, Amanda Rabinowitz
- Best in Show-Best Newscast, “Morning Edition”
- First Place-Best Consumer Reporting, Kabir Bhatia—“With Amazon Looming, What Is the Future of Retail in Akron?”
- First Place-Best Continuing Coverage, WKSU Staff—“Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis”
- First Place-Best General Assignment Reporting, WKSU Staff—“Remembering Ralph Regula”
- First Place-Best Government Reporting, WKSU Staff—“Gerrymandering, Shading the Lines”
- First Place-Best Health Care Feature Reporting, Jeff St. Clair—“First Year Cleveland Targets the Racial Disparities Behind Infant Mortality”
- First Place-Best Sports Reporting, Terry Pluto, Amanda Rabinowitz—“The View from Pluto”
- Second Place-Best Documentary, M.L. Schultze—“An Akron Refugee Story: From Surviving to Thriving”
- Second Place-Best Medical/Health Reporting, Jeff St. Clair—“The Ancient Science of Ayurveda Inspires Arthritis Research at NEOMED”
- Second Place-Best Website, WKSU Staff—“WKSU.org”