The latest behind-the-scenes news from WKSU. Learn more about the people you hear every day and other professional staff at WKSU and your favorite public radio programs. 

WKSU Honored with 11 OAPME Awards

Published March 26, 2018 at 4:31 PM EDT
Ohio APME Awards for 2017
Andrew Meyer

WKSU staff was honored with 11 awards from Ohio Associated Press Media Editors (OAPME) in a Columbus ceremony on March 24. Top honors went to WKSU for General Excellence-Radio, the fourth consecutive year the newsroom earned the acknowledgement. The OAPME Awards reflect stand-out work created in 2017.

WKSU Reporter/Digital Editor M.L. Schultze came away the big winner of the OAPME Awards event with four first-place awards (including Best Reporter), more than any other broadcast journalist in the 2017 contest. Schultze was honored for: Best Broadcast Writing for her story of an Akron mother who feared deportation and separation from her children; Best Enterprise Reporting for a report on a rural Ohio ride hailing service; and Best Investigative Reporting for her examination on the role that race and past drug crises have played in Ohio’s response to the opioid epidemic.  

For the second year in a row, Reporter/Host Amanda Rabinowitz was named Best Anchor for her work as local host of NPR’s Morning Edition. Rabinowitz also earned a first-place prize for Best Sportscast for her weekly Wednesday conversations with Plain Dealer sports commentator Terry Pluto, along with a second-place award for Best Feature Reporting for her recurring Shuffle segment. Launched in 2017, Shuffle airs on Thursdays and highlights local music in Northeast Ohio.

Reporter/Producer Kabir Bhatia was recognized for Best Use of Sound for his story on Dragon Boat races that raised money for breast cancer research, bringing WKSU News' its seventh first-place award of the day. Second-place OAPME Awards went to the WKSU Staff for its continuing coverage of the Opioid epidemic in Northeast Ohio and to All Things Considered Host/Producer Jeff St. Clair in the Newscast category.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS:

  • Best in Show-General Excellence, WKSU News
  • First Place-Best Anchor, Amanda Rabinowitz
  • First Place-Best Reporter, M.L. Schultze
  • First Place-Best Broadcast Writing, M.L. Schultze—“An Akron Mother and Her Sons Plan for the Once Unimaginable: Separation and Deportation”
  • First Place-Best Sportscast, Amanda Rabinowitz and Terry Pluto—“The View from Pluto”
  • First Place-Best Use of Sound, Kabir Bhatia—“ The Dragon Invasion of Turkeyfoot Lake Could Net About $20,000 For Breast Cancer Awareness”
  • First Place-Best Enterprise Reporting, M.L. Schultze—“Ride Hailing In Rural America: Like Uber With A Neighborly Feel”
  • First Place-Best Investigative Reporting, M.L. Schultze“Race, Deaths and Past Wars on Drugs: All Shape Ohio's Response to the Heroin Crisis”
  • Second Place-Best Feature Reporting, Amanda Rabinowitz—“Shuffle”
  • Second Place-Best Continuing Coverage, WKSU Staff—“Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis”
  • Second Place-Best Newscast, Jeff St. Clair—“All Things Considered”

