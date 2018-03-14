Activating the Pledge Free Stream in the WKSU Mobile App

If you are a Sustaining Member of WKSU or a WKSU Leadership Circle Member ($1,000 per year), you are eligible for a Pledge Free Stream that takes out on-air pledge breaks during fund drives. After you have created an account in WKSU's Member Portal, your account can be linked and allow you to listen through the Pledge Free Stream at WKSU.org, through your Amazon Echo (or other Alexa-enabled device), or through the WKSU Mobile App.

Set up the Pledge Free Stream on the WKSU Mobile App by following these simple steps [screenshots at the bottom of the page]:

1. Check the App Store for any available updates for the WKSU App (you may need to refresh the update queue for the most up-to-date information).

2. After applying updates, open the WKSU App and look for the index stack (aka hamburger) in the upper lefthand corner of the screen.

3. Open the index and click on "Member Login."

4. On the Member Login page, tap "Click here to login now."

5. On the following screen, enter your WKSU Member Portal username and password.

6. You will see a confirmation screen and remain logged in to the Pledge Free Stream during the fund drive.

For assistance with your WKSU Member Portal account or the Pledge Free Stream, contact the membership department at membership@wksu.org or call 330-346-5677.