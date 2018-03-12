© 2020 WKSU
The Entrepreneur Beat
Case Students and Alum Will Pitch in the Inaugural Morgenthaler-Pavey Startup Competition

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published March 12, 2018 at 8:56 AM EDT
Photo of Professor Scott Shane
Case Western Reserve University
Case Western University professor Scott Shane

Case Western Reserve University students and recent alums will compete March 15 in the first Morgenthaler-Pavey Startup Competition.

Students in entrepreneurship classes at Case decided which pitches moved forward to the competition. Case entrepreneurship professor Scott Shane says that business accelerators, angel investors and venture capitalists are looking for ideas from students.

“All of that stuff is growing quite rapidly and, in particular, growing rapidly in Northeast Ohio. So it made it timely to do this now and support the greater local, geographic ecosystem and also the university ecosystem with its alumni startups.”

The startups are:

Photo of Apollo Medical Devices logo
Credit Apollo Medical Devices

1. Apollo Medical Devices

Commercialized rapid blood-testing. Typical blood-testing can take 30 minutes to an hour. Apollo Medical Devices is looking to change that. 

Photo of Everhire's logo
Credit Everhire

2. Everhire

An employee-recruiting service that pairs artificial intelligence and professional employment screeners. 

Photo of Hedgemon's logo
Credit Hedgemon

3. Hedgemon

Football helmets inspired by hedgehog quills to prevent concussions and other brain injuries to the players. 

Photo of KitchNet's logo
Credit KitcheNet

4. KitcheNet

A grocery box delivery service that packages ingredients and recipes to local communities. 

Photo of Inspirit wrist device
Credit Inspirit

5. Inspirit

A wrist device that can monitor dehydration levels of the wearer. 

6. ImaginAg

Using aerial imaging and algorithms, Inspirit can count crops and trees. They are proposing a new way of agricultural counting. 

The winner will receive $25,000 provided by local business development organization JumpStart. The competition is in part to honor the memory of David Morgenthaler, a noted Cleveland venture capitalist who died in 2016.

Kellie Nock
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station. 
