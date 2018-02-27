See WKSU First on Facebook

Because of recent changes at Facebook, you may not see WKSU posts in your newsfeed as often - even if you have liked and are following WKSU.FM on Facebook.

To always see the latest news reports and station information, you can go to WKSU's Facebook page and click "See First" under the Following tab (see the first graphic above). This action will put WKSU stories at the top of your queue when they are posted.

To see WKSU posts in your Notifications stream (which allows you to see WKSU Facebook content without it automatically going into your newsfeed), go to WKSU's Facebook page, click the edit "pencil" for Notifications under the Following tab (see the second graphic in the slideshow above) and change the setting for Posts to "Standard."

We know that you like Facebook for its convenience and we appreciate the platforms ability to share stories, links and video. Adjust your settings to be more connected with WKSU content.