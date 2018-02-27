NPR Adds Chang and King as Newsmagazine Hosts

The family of NPR hosts is expanding across platforms and programs.

Two strong voices will be additions to the weekday newsmagazine host chairs. Ailsa Chang will host All Things Considered along with Audie Cornish, Mary Louise Kelly and Ari Shapiro; and Noel King will join David Greene, Steve Inskeep and Rachel Martin as the fourth host of Morning Edition. Both award-winning journalists will continue to report and co-host for Planet Money in their expanded roles.

NPR says, "Bringing Noel and Ailsa to our newsmagazines is an investment in the future of the programs, which are standard-bearers for public radio and essential listening for millions of people every week. The move adds fresh voices to our host lineup, giving each program the bench strength needed for every host to periodically pursue stories around the world. In doing so, we continue to bring our listeners the timely, live, on-location reporting that widens perspectives and engages audiences."

Ailsa brings deep experience to her new post, with her career at NPR including work with Planet Money and also a strong record as a congressional correspondent for the Washington desk. She shares: "In my time as a radio journalist, the two things I have loved most are long-form reporting and live hosting. Now I get to take on a job that blends these two worlds."

Noel comes to the new role with a long history of making complex financial stories relatable to public radio listeners at Planet Money and other public radio programs. She has also served as a fill-in at Weekend All Things Considered and 1A in her tenure at NPR. She notes, "Every day, the team at Morning Edition is on the front lines of breaking news. We live in complicated times, and I am genuinely excited to be given the chance to ask questions of leaders at the centers of power, while also shining a spotlight on ordinary people who are affected by the decisions those leaders make."

WKSU airs NPR's Morning Edition with local host Amanda Rabinowitz Mondays through Fridays from 5 AM to 9 AM. Listen to All Things Considered and WKSU host Jeff St. Clair Mondays through Fridays beginning at 4 PM.