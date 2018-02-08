Buy Back Your Favorite Programming

WKSU listeners are ahead of the curve. You appreciate being the first to know about developing news and events from NPR and WKSU News. Now, support your source for public radio in Northeast Ohio by being among the first to donate to WKSU for the Spring Fund Drive and you can help eliminate fundraising hours.

Every $40,000 in pre-drive contribution equals one fewer day of on-air fundraising during the drive. DONATE HERE!

When you make a donation to WKSU before the Spring Fund Drive begins on March 14, that amount is added to contributions from other early bird listeners and when the total reaches $40,000, one day of on-air fundraising will be replaced with the news and information you hear each day on WKSU. When the total exceeds $40,000, we start the count down to eliminate another Fund Drive day.

Anyone who donates early will be entered in every special drawing during the drive. If a Fund Drive day is eliminated, any drawing scheduled for that day moves to the next day. Two drawings with half the interruptions!

Make the magic happen! Give now HERE!