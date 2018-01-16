WKSU Presents 'APM Reports'

Because of changes at American Public Media, WKSU has added APM Reports to its News Channel (heard on WKSU HD-4 and online) on Sundays at 9 PM. APM Reports' in-depth investigations and documentaries strive to raise awareness, trigger debate, and prompt positive change. APM Reports journalists shine light on the truth with distinctive reporting.

APM Reports Broadcast Schedule for January:

Sunday, Jan. 7: Shadow Class: College Dreamers in Trump’s America

Sunday, Jan. 14: Keeping Teachers

Sunday, Jan. 21: Shackled Legacy: Universities and the Slave Trade

Sunday, Jan. 28: Hard to Read: How American Schools Fail Kids with Dyslexia

More information will be announced as the WKSU News Channel adds new programs to its lineup.