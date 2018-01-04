Robert Siegel Bids 'All Things Considered' Farewell

On Friday, Jan. 5, Robert Siegel hangs up his 'All Things Considered' microphone after more than 40 years at NPR. Siegel started at the fledgling network as a newscaster in 1976 (NPR had only launched in 1971). He retires as a respected and honored journalist who helped shape public radio news.

During his final 'All Things Considered' broadcast, Robert will have an audio essay about events he's reported on and talked about during the last 40 years that altered the course of history, have never been fully resolved, or have repeated themselves. Some of the key events during Robert's tenure include the Cold War, the nuclear arsenal in Europe, the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the Clinton Impeachment, 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Brexit, and the election of President Trump.

Listeners are invited to share their memories of Robert, and appreciation for his work as a journalist using the hashtag #thanksrobert. Or, email your memories and notes of congratulations to ThanksRobert@npr.org.

Find stories from Robert about his time at NPR, including a 'Fresh Air' interview with Terry Gross, on NPR's Robert Siegel Tribute Page.