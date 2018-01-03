Examine a Movement in 'Beyond #MeToo' - Jan. 22-25

Sexual harassment and gender discrimination have been met with a grassroots response in the #MeToo moment. On Jan. 22-25 from 8 PM-9 PM, WKSU presents Beyond #MeToo, four one-hour conversations focused on what we need to do as a society to remedy widespread sexual harassment.

Produced by WNYC, the four-night broadcast event covers the workplace, corrective responses, how we are raising and educating our children in this environment and how men can play a role in the solution.

The guests and their perspectives will be extremely broad and diverse. Listeners can expect to hear from teens and parents, politicians and artists, corporate leaders and blue-collar workers.

The scheduled hosts include WNYC’s Kai Wright, Manoush Zomorodi, Brian Lehrer, Salon’s Joan Walsh, and others.

The 2018 Women’s March is January 20 and Beyond #MeToo is timed to provide listeners, communities and the stations who serve them with an opportunity to gather, consider and discuss a set of issues that are roiling our culture.

Beyond #MeToo Broadcast Schedule:

Monday, Jan. 22: 'The Workplace'

Tuesday, Jan. 23: 'Our Kids'

Wednesday, Jan. 24: 'The Corrections'

Thursday, Jan. 25: 'The Men'