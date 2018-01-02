Listen to WKSU on Your Smart Speaker

Listening to the WKSU and Folk Alley streams is easy on your voice-activated Smart Speaker Device - such as Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, Google Home or Mini, or Sonos One with Alexa. All of these devices play WKSU's TuneIn streams through a WIFI connection, giving you instant access to all of WKSU's streaming content, including special seasonal streams. WKSU's primary streams are also available through iTunes and can be played through your Apple TV and Apple Homepod.

To Access WKSU's Regular Programming, Say: "Play WKSU"

To Access WKSU Classical, Say: "Play WKSU 3 Classical"

On Google Home, to access WKSU News Channel (HD4), Say: "Play WKSU News Channel"

On Alexa, to access WKSU News Channel (HD4), say "Play WKSU HD4"

Alternatively, you can use the WKSU Alexa skill where additional features are also available.

To Access Folk Alley's Primary Stream, Say: "Play Folk Alley"

To Access Folk Alley Fresh Cuts, Say: "Play Folk Alley Fresh Cuts"



Learn more about adding WKSU news briefs to your Alexa Flash Briefing HERE.