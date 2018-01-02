Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines

If the U.S. is supposed to be a representative democracy, when did this county go from voters picking their representatives to politicians picking their voters? Congressional district gerrymandering has an ongoing effect on communities throughout Northeast Ohio, many of which have been split awkwardly in an effort to build voter blocks within specific communities. From Dec. 18 through Dec. 22, WKSU News examines the practice of gerrymandering - its past, present and possible future. Stories air daily during Morning Edition and will be posted on WKSU.org and on Facebook.

Stories:

1. Greater Akron: Divided and Underrepresented? Greater Akron/Summit County is divided up between four congressional districts (Akron, itself, by two). The end result is that representation for a major metropolitan area is fractured, depriving it of a strong advocate in Congress. Reporter: Mark Arheart. Airdate: 12/18/17

2. Why Ohio's Congressional Districts Are Drawn the Way They Are. While geographically the lines of some of Ohio's Congressional districts make sense, the lines of many more do not. How did Ohio districts get to be so gerrymandered? Reporter: Kabir Bhatia. Airdate: 12/19/17

3. A District All Over the Map. Traveling the breadth of the 4th District is a demonstration of how one gerrymandered district is a disjointed collection of different communities. Reporter: ML Schultze. Airdate: 12/20/17

4. Fixing What’s Wrong. Digging into the League of Women Voters ballot initiative, a bi-partisan panel in Columbus and what others are proposing to address issues created by creative gerrymandering. Reporter: Karen Kasler. Airdate: 12/21/17

5. Answers from Other States. Looking beyond the state line for solutions. A survey of alterations to the gerrymandering system that have worked elsewhere - and what changes haven't fared so well. Reporter: ML Schultze. Airdate: 12/22/17