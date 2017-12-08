Celebrate Chanukah with WKSU

Celebrate the eight days of Chanukah with special holiday programs on Sunday, Dec. 9.

2 PM-3 PM - Chanukah in Story and Song (PRI)

This hour-long Chanukah favorite returns: A celebration by The Western Wind performing Ladino songs of Spanish Jews, Yiddish melodies of Eastern Europe and modern Israeli tunes.

3 PM-4 PM - Candles Burning Brightly (APM)

Mindy Ratner hosts a new edition of this holiday favorite, in celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. "Candles Burning Brightly" explores Chanukah foods and traditional activities - and plenty of music.

4 PM-5 PM - Hanukkah Lights (NPR)

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories, hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. There are menorahs, miracles and mitzvahs on Hanukkah Lights, the NPR holiday tradition that celebrates the stories of the season.





