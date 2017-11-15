© 2020 WKSU
Benefit WKSU through Amazon Smile

Published November 15, 2017 at 12:49 PM EST
Amazon Smile

You can benefit WKSU effortlessly while shopping at Amazon.com. If you enter Amazon through smile.amazon.com, choose Friends of WKSU as your charity and part of your purchase price will find its way back. It's amazing how quickly these small donations can add up to something significant!

Learn more about Amazon Smile HERE!

