The latest behind-the-scenes news from WKSU. Learn more about the people you hear every day and other professional staff at WKSU and your favorite public radio programs. 

HuffPost Visits Akron for 'Listen to America'

Published September 22, 2017 at 7:14 PM EDT
huffpost.jpg

HuffPost, in partnership with WKSU, presents a conversation with community leaders and experts about future plans for the decommissioned Inner-Belt Highway. The event at the Akron Art Museum will begin at 6 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.) and is free and open to the public. Reserve your free ticket now through Evenbrite by clicking HERE.  

 

The event is part of HuffPost's "Listen to America" bus tour—a 25-city tour devoted to listening to the concerns of people across the country. Learn more about the tour and what's happening on the route.

Program Description:

Topic: "Building a New Vision for Downtown Akron"

Moderator:

Andrew Meyer, WKSU News Director

Panelists:

Jason Segedy- City of Akron Planning Director

Kyle Kutuchief- Knight Foundation Akron Program Director

Marco Sommerville- Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs and Senior Advisor to the Mayor

