HuffPost Visits Akron for 'Listen to America'
HuffPost, in partnership with WKSU, presents a conversation with community leaders and experts about future plans for the decommissioned Inner-Belt Highway. The event at the Akron Art Museum will begin at 6 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.) and is free and open to the public. Reserve your free ticket now through Evenbrite by clicking HERE.
The event is part of HuffPost's "Listen to America" bus tour—a 25-city tour devoted to listening to the concerns of people across the country. Learn more about the tour and what's happening on the route.
Program Description:
Topic: "Building a New Vision for Downtown Akron"
Moderator:
Andrew Meyer, WKSU News Director
Panelists:
Jason Segedy- City of Akron Planning Director
Kyle Kutuchief- Knight Foundation Akron Program Director
Marco Sommerville- Deputy Mayor for Intergovernmental Affairs and Senior Advisor to the Mayor