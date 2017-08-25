Mark Arehart Joins WKSU as Arts Reporter

Journalist Mark Arehart has joined the award-winning WKSU News staff. His focus will be primarily arts and culture, along with team reporting on larger news projects. Arehart comes to Northeast Ohio from Dover, Delaware, where he was arts reporter and local host for NPR’s Morning Edition for Delaware Public Media. He previously worked at KNKX (formerly KPLU) in Seattle as a reporter/producer, Kansas Public Radio as a Weekend Edition host and KYUK in Alaska where he was a reporter and host.

During Mark’s journey as a host, reporter and producer at NPR member stations literally across the country, his reporting has taken him everywhere from remote islands in the Bering Sea to the tops of skyscrapers overlooking Puget Sound. He is a diehard college basketball fan who enjoys taking walks with his dog, Otis.

WKSU News Director Andrew Meyer says, “Mark will be a great addition to our news team! The nationally- and internationally-recognized arts community in Northeast Ohio is important to our region’s culture and economy. We are excited to bring Mark aboard to pay special attention to the outstanding organizations that make this a great place to live and work.”