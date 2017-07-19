WKSU Adds New Programs to Weekdays and Weekends

Beginning Monday, July 31, WKSU adds new programs to its weekday and weekend schedules. The station maintains the Saturday Storytelling block and the Sunday Food block while expanding the range of public radio listening options for Northeast Ohio.

WKSU Program Director Ele Ellis says, “Our schedule reflects our community of listeners – people who really like to end each day knowing more than when they started. Adjusting the programming is part of the natural evolution of WKSU.”

On Mondays through Fridays at 7 p.m., WKSU airs one hour of NPR’s 1A, produced by WAMU in Washington, DC (the station behind The Diane Rehm Show).

About 1A:

Every day, host Joshua Johnson convenes a conversation about the most important issues of our time. The show takes a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world. With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be. http://the1a.org/

Saturdays, WKSU follows the top-rated Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! with brainteasers on Ask Me Another from NPR and WNYC at 11 a.m.

About Ask Me Another:

Ask Me Another is a rambunctious live show that blends puzzles, pub trivia, comedy and music into an hour of mind-bending fun. Host Ophira Eisenberg invites guests and listeners alike to stretch their noggins, tickle their funny bones and be serenaded by house musician Jonathan Coulton. What you'll hear resembles the casual intimacy of game night at a friend's house: one where scores are forgotten in favor of hilarious gaffes. http://www.npr.org/programs/ask-me-another/

WKSU introduces a new pair of half-hour programs from NPR on Saturdays at 4 p.m., both inspired by popular podcasts: the finance-based Planet Money and TED Radio Hour host Guy Raz’s How I Built This.

About Planet Money and How I Built This:

Planet Money explains the economy with playful storytelling and Peabody award-winning deep dive, roll up your sleeves journalism. The team includes Robert Smith, Jacob Goldstein, Stacey Vanek Smith, Noel King, Ailsa Chang and Kenny Malone. http://www.npr.org/sections/money/

Guy Raz hosts How I Built This, where innovators, entrepreneurs, and idealists take us through the often challenging journeys they took to build their now iconic companies. Featured guests include the founders of Lyft, Patagonia, Zappos, Spanx, Samuel Adams, Instagram, and more. http://www.npr.org/

On Sundays, A Prairie Home Companion with host Chris Thile will be rebroadcast at 10 a.m., launching a Music block with the addition of Sound Opinions from WBEZ at noon.

About Sound Opinions:

Whether you're an expert, or just a casual fan, Sound Opinions is your source for smart and engaging music criticism and conversation. Each week on the show, nationally respected rock critics Greg Kot and Jim DeRogatis interview artists, talk about pop culture and music industry news, review new record releases and give trends a historical context. And, because on Sound Opinions, “everyone's a critic,” listeners are invited to join in the debate. http://www.soundopinions.org/

See the July 31 program grid HERE.