Weekend Edition Sunday Launches 'The Call-In'
Weekend Edition Sunday now features a regular segment called The Call-In , which features audience responses to a question on a trending topic, and a related conversation with an expert or NPR correspondent. The segment asks listeners to share their personal experiences on a topic and features one of those stories at length. Host Lulu Garcia-Navarro will pose a question each week, asking the audience to weigh-in with voicemails by calling (202) 216-9217. The responses will air the following Sunday. The show will be announcing the week's topic via Facebook and Twitter .
When calling NPR at (202) 216-9217, be sure to leave a voice-mail with your full name, where you're calling from, and your question.