Corporation for Public Broadcasting FAQ

What is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting?



The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is a private, nonprofit corporation and the largest single source of funding for public radio, television, and related online and mobile services.

CPB acts as the steward for the government’s investment in public broadcasting.

Each year, Congress appropriates funds to CPB, which CPB then distributes directly to stations as Community Service Grants (CSGs).

Does WKSU get funds from CPB?



Last year, 11% of WKSU’s operating budget came from CPB and went towards programming costs. This reflects the national average for public radio stations.

CPB grants were instrumental in establishing WKSU’s infrastructure.

NPR also receives some funds (around 0.6% of its budget) for program development.

Most of WKSU’s budget, 75%, comes from listeners and community partners.

How much money does each taxpayer pay for CPB funding?



Federal contribution to public broadcasting amounts to $1.35 per American per year.

For radio alone, this amounts to 30 cents.

The cost of public broadcasting is only 0.01% of the entire federal budget.

CPB by the numbers



For every federal dollar invested through CPB, stations raise more than $6 on their own.

CPB funds 408 public radio grantees, representing 1,136 stations.

An average 95% of the annual federal CPB appropriation goes to public broadcasting stations and the public broadcasting system.

Should we call our Congressman or Senator about threats to CPB?



You are always free to call your national representatives and say that you support CPB, public broadcasting and WKSU.

As government budgets are established, a cut to CPB has often been discussed (the first time was in 1969, the year PBS was established).

Any annually budget goes through a long process through committee and it is anticipated that there will be changes before it is voted on by Congress.

Corporation for Public Broadcasting History



Lyndon Johnson signed the Public Broadcasting Act into law on Nov. 7, 1967, establishing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to administer funding to TV and radio stations.

CPB celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

NPR was incorporated with help from CPB in 1970.

