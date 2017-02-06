Interview with Lindsay Kuntzman, Membership Director for WKSU

WKSU welcomes Lindsay Kuntzman to the team as the new Membership Director. Get to know Lindsay and the important role she plays at the station.

What’s your official title and what are your responsibilities?

My official title is Membership Director, and my responsibilities include creating strategies and tactics to grow and enhance our membership donor base. I also generally manage the membership department overall. For example, I make sure that every gift is being processed, that we provide great customer service to members, and that we send out thank you gifts on time.

Where are you from originally and where did you go to school?

I grew up in Paris, Ohio, and I earned both my bachelor’s and master’s degree at Kent State University.

Where did you work before your position here?

Before coming to WKSU, I worked at Kent State University’s School of Communication as a Marketing and Communication Specialist. I really enjoyed all the opportunities to meet and talk with the faculty, staff, students, and alumni to create content for the School of Communication.

Why were you interested in this position?

For me, education is really important, and that’s something that WKSU does a great job providing to the community. We help to educate and inform our listeners, so it is very rewarding to know that I am part of an organization that is contributing knowledge to society.

What’s one new thing you’ve learned since starting your job at WKSU?

I’ve learned a lot about public radio in general – I’ve never worked for a radio station before. I now have a “behind the scenes” look at how public radio is produced.

What would listeners be surprised to know about working at WKSU?

I was surprised to learn how many people actually work at the station. Despite this building’s small size, a lot of people work here! And every employee takes so much pride in the work they do. Everyone works very hard to produce the final product you hear on air each and every day.

What goals do you have for the membership department this upcoming year?

One of our big goals this year is to make sure listeners are aware of our sustaining membership program. We want them to know that any listener donating any amount makes a big difference! We also want to make sure that our larger audience is aware of what we do here, why it’s important to donate, and the various ways you can give.

Which NPR program is your favorite?

I would say Morning Edition is my favorite! Morning Edition helps me stay informed and it fits with my everyday schedule.

What was your last Netflix stream?

The last thing I watched on Netflix was Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – so good!