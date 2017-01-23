Join the 'Indivisible' Conversation Through April 27

WKSU welcomes listeners to join in the conversation surrounding Donald J. Trump’s first 100 days as President through ‘Indivisible.’ This hour-long call-in show will air on WKSU Mondays through Thursdays at 8 p.m. beginning today (Monday, Jan. 23) and continuing for 14 weeks. Produced by WNYC, Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) and The Economist, ‘Indivisible’ is intended to bring Americans together for a national conversation during President Trump’s transition, which follows an extremely contentious election season.

‘Indivisible’ will be a nightly gathering for all Americans to talk, debate and find common ground during the critical first 100 days of the new administration. Each day of the week features a different host and focus, crossing the political spectrum and offering encouragement to listeners with diverse views to participate in lively and inclusive conversations.

Hosts include radio personalities who are comfortable engaging in listener interaction: MONDAY-Kai Wright, host of WNYC’s critically-acclaimed podcasts ‘There Goes the Neighborhood’ and ‘The United States of Anxiety,’ with co-hosts in London John Prideaux (U.S. editor of The Economist), and Anne McElvoy (senior editor of The Economist and editor of Economist Radio); TUESDAY-WNYC’s Peabody Award-winning public affairs host Brian Lehrer; WEDNESDAY-longtime conservative talk radio host Charlie Sykes; and THURSDAY-Kerri Miller, host of MPR News and ‘Talking Volumes.’

WKSU General Manager Wendy Turner says, “We are excited to participate in this initiative. It’s an example of public radio’s mission and purpose – to serve and strengthen our democracy through thoughtful, reasoned discourse.”

Listeners can Tweet using #IndivisibleRadio, call 844-745-TALK (8255) or leave audio messages at www.IndivisibleRadio.com.