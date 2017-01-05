Listen to WKSU in Mansfield at 94.7

On Dec. 27, WKSU began broadcasting from W234CX 94.7 in Mansfield. The signal originates north of US 30 and broadcasts WKSU on-air broadcasts to much of the Mansfield area, filling in WKSU's coverage west of Ashland and south of the station's tower in Norwalk. Drivers traveling on I-71 should also be able to hear WKSU for more of their journey.