Listen to WKSU in Mansfield at 94.7
On Dec. 27, WKSU began broadcasting from W234CX 94.7 in Mansfield. The signal originates north of US 30 and broadcasts WKSU on-air broadcasts to much of the Mansfield area, filling in WKSU's coverage west of Ashland and south of the station's tower in Norwalk. Drivers traveling on I-71 should also be able to hear WKSU for more of their journey.