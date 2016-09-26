Cavs Starting the Quest for Another NBA Championship

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially begun their quest for back-to-back NBA Championships. Today the team held its media day which marks the start of training camp. LeBron James says last season’s championship does not guarantee a repeat this season.

Last June, the Cavs came from behind to beat the Golden State Warriors and bring Cleveland its first major sports championship in more than 50 years. But LeBron James says it will take another full-team effort if they want to do it again this season.

“The good thing is we’ve got our guys back, most of our guys back, and we can get back into the flow of things. But we can’t shortcut anything. This is a new season. We are the defending champions, but that means absolutely nothing right now. Because this is a new season and we have to re-calibrate, get back to the fundamentals, get back to the basics of the game and work our habits everyday.”

Unlike last season, the Cavs are starting out with no injuries to key players. But the team announced that guard Mo Williams has retired, and guard J.R. Smith still has not signed a contract offer and is not in camp.