Wishing Pam Anderson Well

At the end of September, Pamela R. Anderson retires as Kent State University’s Sr. Advancement Officer for WKSU. Pam holds a BA from Hiram College, an MA (English Literature) from Kent State and an MFA through the NEOMFA creative writing program and she is a published poet. She came to WKSU in 1995 as assistant director of development in charge of fundraising and membership-related communications and special events planning. Prior to accepting that position, she was the special events coordinator and writer for Kent State University's vice president for University Relations and Development.

Pam’s incredible skills as a writer and constant dedication to WKSU helped the station grow and led her to become director of Communications and on to the position of director of Major Gifts. With then-executive director Al Bartholet, Pam successfully completed WKSU’s Sound of the Future capital campaign that allowed the station to extend its digital and HD Radio reach. In 2014, Pam followed her husband as he transitioned his career to Virginia. She continued to serve WKSU while growing her role with Kent State University Advancement. We wish her well!