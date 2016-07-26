Pro Football Hall of Fame previews New Attractions

Hall of Fame weekend is approaching in Canton. On Tuesday, the NFL showed-off some of the progress made in the past year on its half-a-billion-dollar Hall of Fame Village destination project.

Early look

There was a media tour of the first phase of the rebuilding of the football stadium at the site. A viewing of what will be a permanent exhibition of the world’s largest football trading-card collection. And, a preview of a holographic theater made to look and feel like an NFL locker room, with graphics and visuals of Hall of Famers delivering motivational messages.

Hall of Famers

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Professional Football Hall of Fame Gallery

The first is by northeast Ohio football legend Alan Page, who, while a student at Canton Central Catholic high school, worked a summer job helping to construct the original Hall of Fame building.

“I grew up in Canton, Ohio. I was lucky. I had parents who knew, understood and made sure that I knew and understood the importance of education. It gives you choices. Don’t be afraid to do well in school. Education is a tool that will help you succeed. And don’t let that opportunity slip away.”

When Page finishes, the program points out that after his Hall of Fame NFL career, he went on to become a justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

On schedule

The holographic theater, card exhibit, and stadium will be open for the Hall of Fame enthronement and game August 6 th and 7 th.