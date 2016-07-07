Recipes from Happy Days and Garrison Keillor Farewell

Thank you to everyone who turned out to Happy Days Lodge to celebrate Garrison Keillor's tenure as host of A Prairie Home Companion! It was great meeting you and sharing this special event in the beauty of Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Several people requested recipes for the treats provided before the show. We have recipes below for the granola bites and the spicy nuts. If you would like one of the many recipes left in the recipe exchange, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope and we will mail three random recipe cards to you! The address is: Recipe Exchange, WKSU, PO BOX 5190, Kent, OH 44242-0001.

Here are the recipes:

Granola Bars

18 oz. quick oats

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups crisped rice (Rice Krispies cereal)

1 ¾ cups shredded coconut

¾ cups dried cranberries

2tspsalt

1 ½ Tbsp vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups light corn syrup

1 cup canola oil

¾ cups pepitas

3 Tbsp water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine dry ingredients in large mixing bowl. Combine remaining ingredients in separate bowl and mix together thoroughly. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well to coat.

Line 3 large cake pans with parchment paper, allowing the paper to go up the sides of the pan. Spray parchment and any exposed pan with pan spray.

Pour the mixture into the pans, dividing evenly between pans. Press down firmly and evenly.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until edges are brown. Cool completely and cut into pieces of desired size.

Spiced Nuts

1 cup untoasted walnut halves

1 cup untoasted pecan halves

1 cup unsalted, dry roasted almonds

1 cup unsalted, dry roasted cashews

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.

Combine walnut halves, pecan halves, almonds, and cashews in a large bowl. Add salt, black pepper, cumin, cayenne pepper, and thyme; toss to coat.

Heat sugar, water, and butter in a small saucepan over medium heat until the butter is melted. Cook for 1 minute and remove from heat. Slowly pour butter mixture over the bowl of nuts and stir to coat.

Transfer nuts to the prepared baking sheet and spread into a single layer.

Bake nuts in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Stir nuts until the warm syrup coats every nut. Spread into a single layer, return to the oven, and bake until nuts are sticky and roasted, about 6 minutes. Allow to cool before serving.

Joanna Caley

Catering Coordinator

Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

conservancyforcvnp.org

