RNC Organizers Insist Republican Party Strife Has Not Hurt Fundraising

The rift in the Republican Party caused by the assumed nomination of Donald Trump is hurting fundraising for the RNC in Cleveland. That’s according to the New York Times which reports that some big corporations are holding back support for this summer’s convention.

The New York Times says that with just 10 weeks left until the convention, fundraising is $7 million short of the needed $64 million. It lists previous convention sponsors Coca-Cola and Walmart among the hold-outs. CEO of the Cleveland RNC Host Committee, David Gilbert, says he’s not too concerned about the impact the strife within the Republican Party is having on donors.

“I would not say it’s had no effect on us, it is a fairly small effect. In the end, based on how much we’ve raised to this point, it will not materially affect our ability to reach our goal.”

Gilbert says many donors wait until there is an apparent nominee, in this case Donald Trump, before they make their contribution. He adds that the $56 million raised so far is a record for political conventions.