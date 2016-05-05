Cleveland Cavaliers Make NBA, Franchise History in Record-Breaking Playoff Win Over Atlanta

It was a record-breaking night for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they sunk 25 3-pointers in a 123-to-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says no one anticipated the show the team put on last night.

“Right now I’m sure the Atlanta Hawks have no clue what they can do to beat Cleveland or what the Cavs are likely to do to them,” Pluto said.

Shooting guard J.R. Smith led the Cavs with seven 3-pointers -- six of those coming in the first half of the game and setting a playoff record for the franchise. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each got four triples apiece as well.

Pluto says the team’s cohesiveness demonstrates that it’s a force when everyone is on the same page.

Clicking

“It shows just how much of a powerhouse the Cavs can be," Pluto said. "Not just in this game, but all six games in the playoffs so far. When they are clicking and they are playing together, they are a very, very scary team for anybody else in the NBA.”

Last night’s win gave the Cavs a perfect 10-0 record against the Hawks in the playoffs. The team now travels to Atlanta to play the team on the Hawks home court tomorrow.

Pluto says the Cavs need to focus on winning the series as quickly as possible, which is something they’re well on their way to doing.

“The goal always isn’t just to win the game; it’s to win the series as quickly as possible,” Pluto said. “In fact, one of my themes in my stories is 'Go to Atlanta, aim for the sweep and try to keep anything cataclysmic from happening.'”

The Cavs set two NBA records in last night’s game. One of those for scoring 25 3-pointers total, while the other comes from 18 3s in the first-half.