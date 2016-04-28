National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Scheduled for April 30

Local police departments and hospitals will take part in the collection of prescription drugs this Saturday.

The event is a part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to safely dispose of unused medications.

Special Agent Rich Isaacson of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says the day’s also about keeping prescription drugs out of the hands of those who abuse them.

“When people who misuse prescription drugs are anonymously surveyed, the majority of them say they get their drugs from their own families or their friends' families," Isaacson said. "So this is just a great, simple way for people to be proactive in trying to fight substance abuse across the country.”

The DEA started the event back in 2010 and has collected more than five million pounds of prescription drugs since then. Click the link to locate a collection site near you.