SPJ - Ohio's Best Journalism Awards 2016 - Best Spot News

Tim Rudell reports to host Jeff St. Clair from the scene of the crash of a private jet in the Akron neighborhood of Ellet. The plane came down short of a small city airport at around 3 p.m. and destroyed two small buildings housing apartments. It was later revealed that nine people on the plane died. No people on the ground were injured. Rudell’s spot was on-the-scene reporting with sounds from heavy equipment heading to the accident audible in the background. The definition of breaking news, this spot was created without any advanced notice and all of the available information at the time. The spot aired during the late-day newscast.