2016 PRNDI Awards - Newscast

Jeff St. Clair’s ‘All Things Considered’ newscast from November 10, 2015, includes breaking news about a small plane crash in the Ellet neighborhood in Akron and a sound-rich spot from reporter Kevin Niedermier about a Cleveland rally supporting an increase in the minimum wage. The newscast covers stories in communities throughout WKSU’s listening area and audio was captured by staff reporters. St. Clair’s daily newscasts bring local and statewide breaking and long-form news to NPR’s national feed.

