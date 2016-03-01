© 2020 WKSU
2016 PRNDI Awards - Newscast

WKSU | By Jeff St. Clair
Published March 1, 2016 at 4:09 PM EST
Engines from Akron plane crash

Jeff St. Clair’s ‘All Things Considered’ newscast from November 10, 2015, includes breaking news about a small plane crash in the Ellet neighborhood in Akron and a sound-rich spot from reporter Kevin Niedermier about a Cleveland rally supporting an increase in the minimum wage. The newscast covers stories in communities throughout WKSU’s listening area and audio was captured by staff reporters. St. Clair’s daily newscasts bring local and statewide breaking and long-form news to NPR’s national feed.
 

Tags

EventsPRNDI 2015PRNDI 2016
Jeff St. Clair
A career in radio was a surprising turn for me seeing that my first love was science. I studied chemistry at the University of Akron and for 13 years lived the quiet life of an analytical chemist in the Akron area,listening to WKSU all the while in the lab.
