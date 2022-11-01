Gorge Dam demolition takes one step closer to reality

Community members in Summit County got an update last night on a multimillion-dollar project to remove the Gorge Dam. The dam is one of the last structures still obstructing the natural flow of the Cuyahoga River and is one of the largest water quality problems for the river.

The dam was built in 1911 to produce hydro and steam powered electricity but never really functioned as intended, due to the unpredictability of the river. Hydro operations ceased in 1958 and the steam power plant closed in 1991, before being torn down in 2009. In 2015, the Ohio EPA began a study that outlined engineering options and cost estimates to remove the dam.

Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media Community members were given an update on the tentative schedule of the removal of the Gorge Dam.

Before the Gorge Dam can be taken down, a disposal area for sediment trapped behind the dam needs to be built and a sediment remediation project needs to take place. That project is estimated to cost $100 million, with 65% of funding coming from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and 35% coming from the state, and is projected to begin in 2024. Funding plans for this project, the disposal site and dam removal are ongoing. Final designs and costs are expected by the end of this year.

Mike Johnson is the chief of conservation for Summit Metro Parks. He said he understands people are frustrated with how long this project is taking.

Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media Mike Johnson gave an update on the progress of the dam removal project and what will come next.

“But the reality is this really isn’t taking that long," Johnson said. "Things are moving pretty fast, and I would say we’re in an exponential phase right now, where things are moving faster and faster.”

Summit Metro Parks has designated 30 acres along Peck Road in Akron to serve as the disposal area, which will be constructed next year.

“It currently is vegetated, but it’s a pretty low-quality area. We did look for the best, most environmentally friendly place we could put this," Johnson said. "That area had historically been abused in the past. It was formally - before the parks took it over and the city got it - it was a dumping area.”

Construction of the disposal site is set to begin next year and will cost approximately $8 million. This funding will have to be local, from nonfederal partners. Summit County Council President Liz Walters said she's working with the county to start setting aside money for this project.

Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media Summit County Council President Liz Walters says she's working with the county to find funding for the project.

"As you've heard already, this project is a strong collaboration between your local government, your county government, your state government and your federal government," Walters said. "Not often these days do you hear about all those groups working well together."

Demolishing the dam is expected to bring a positive environmental impact to the region, as well as a positive economic impact, said Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters.

"We know that Mother Nature's free flowing, and the rest of the river has exploded with activity: the kayaking, the inner tubing, the hiking. There's rock climbing now on the walls; fishing," Mayor Walter said. "All those things are important. We need to open that up. Where the river comes down, flows south, turns north, that needs to be free flowing."

Demolition of the dam is tentatively set for 2025 to 2026 and will cost approximately $20 million. Akron is leading this engineering effort, with 100% of the funding coming from the GLRI.

The coalition called Free the Falls that's working on this project consists of Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Summit County, FirstEnergy, the Ohio EPA, the Ohio Lake Erie Commission, Ohio, Summit Metro Parks, the University of Akron and the U.S. EPA.

