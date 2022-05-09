© 2022 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Cleveland gains a notch in 2022 survey of top U.S. city park systems

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published May 9, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
cleveland metropark sign.jpg
Taylor Haggerty
/
Ideastream Public Media
The Red Line Greenway, including nearly two miles of paved trails connecting eight neighborhoods to Downtown Cleveland, opened in 2021.

Cleveland’s parks have moved up a spot to 23rd in this year’s annual ParkScore Index from the Trust for Public Land.

The survey evaluates park systems in the 100 most populated U.S. cities and considers five criteria: access, acreage, investment, amenities, and equity.

The Ohio director of the Trust for Public Land, Sean Terry, says Cleveland’s move up this year was driven by access as Cleveland Metroparks continues to obtain new spaces.

“Particularly with signature parks along our coast, like Lake Erie and Central Rockefeller Park, those create such a wide bandwidth to park access," Terry said.

Of the five criteria, Cleveland scored lowest in acreage, which is based on both the city’s median park size and the percentage of land dedicated to parks.

Cleveland ranked 24th last year and 38th in 2019.

Cincinnati scored 4th on this year’s survey, Toledo was 49th, and Columbus was 55th.

Read more about how investments in parks can help to combat climate change::

Tags

Environment & Energy Cleveland MetroparksTrust for Public Land
Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
See stories by Chris Abreu
