© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Cleveland State study finds production and use of hydrogen in Ohio is poised for growth

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published May 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
SARTA Bus
Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
A SARTA Bus at a hydrogen cell refueling station.

A new study from Cleveland State University finds Ohio is positioned to be a leader in the hydrogen fuel industry.

Mark Henning co-authored the CSU study. He says hydrogen is a clean fuel source that can be derived from natural gas. The trick is to capture the carbon dioxide created using this method.

Mark Henning
How natural gas can be used to cleanly create hydrogen

“Natural gas based hydrogen with carbon capture is a clean form of hydrogen as long as you are storing it and not releasing it. So Ohio has an abundance of natural gas.”

The CSU study suggests Ohio would also need to use other methods of hydrogen production to meet expected growth in demand including using power from nuclear plants or solar panels.

The study was funded by SARTA, which has one of the largest hydrogen fuel bus fleets in the country, and Jobs Ohio to assess the future demand how its use can be expanded.

Tags

Environment & Energy SARTACleveland State Universityhydrogen
Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
See stories by Chris Abreu