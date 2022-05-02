Cleveland State study finds production and use of hydrogen in Ohio is poised for growth

A new study from Cleveland State University finds Ohio is positioned to be a leader in the hydrogen fuel industry.

Mark Henning co-authored the CSU study. He says hydrogen is a clean fuel source that can be derived from natural gas. The trick is to capture the carbon dioxide created using this method.

Mark Henning How natural gas can be used to cleanly create hydrogen Listen • 0:10

“Natural gas based hydrogen with carbon capture is a clean form of hydrogen as long as you are storing it and not releasing it. So Ohio has an abundance of natural gas.”

The CSU study suggests Ohio would also need to use other methods of hydrogen production to meet expected growth in demand including using power from nuclear plants or solar panels.

The study was funded by SARTA, which has one of the largest hydrogen fuel bus fleets in the country, and Jobs Ohio to assess the future demand how its use can be expanded.