Environment & Energy

People For Trees empowers Northeast Ohio homeowners in efforts to combat climate change

WKSU | By Ben Weaver,
Jay Shah
Published April 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
Jill Koski and community forestry crew
Holden Forests and Gardens
Holden CEO Jill Koski with the community forestry crew for People for Trees

Holden Forests and Gardens is using Earth Day this year to highlight a program intended to increase the tree canopy cover for Greater Cleveland.

Trees for People asks homeowners to make pledges to plant new trees in their yards. It provides them with info on the best trees to buy, how to plant them and take care of them.

Jill Koski, CEO of Holden Forests and Gardens, says trees are extremely important to the health of our local our ecosystems.

Jill Koski
The goal of People for Trees
Jill-Koski.jpg

"Our goal with this campaign is to help mitigate the effects of climate change and the decreasing tree canopy throughout Cleveland and northeast Ohio."

Koski says Trees for People looks to add 15,000 trees to the region's tree canopy by 2025. 4,000 trees have already been planted since the program launched last year.

Environment & Energy Holden Forests and Gardensclimate change
Ben Weaver
Ben Weaver is a Junior journalism student at Kent State University from Southwestern Ohio, in the Dayton area. Ben is pursuing a journalism major with a minor in photography. He is also working as a reporter at the Kent Stater.
See stories by Ben Weaver
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah