People For Trees empowers Northeast Ohio homeowners in efforts to combat climate change

Holden Forests and Gardens is using Earth Day this year to highlight a program intended to increase the tree canopy cover for Greater Cleveland.

Trees for People asks homeowners to make pledges to plant new trees in their yards. It provides them with info on the best trees to buy, how to plant them and take care of them.

Jill Koski, CEO of Holden Forests and Gardens, says trees are extremely important to the health of our local our ecosystems.

"Our goal with this campaign is to help mitigate the effects of climate change and the decreasing tree canopy throughout Cleveland and northeast Ohio."

Koski says Trees for People looks to add 15,000 trees to the region's tree canopy by 2025. 4,000 trees have already been planted since the program launched last year.

