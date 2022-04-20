© 2022 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Akron Zoo adds VR for an under-the-sea experience

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published April 20, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
Patrons at the Akron Zoo using their new VR exhibit to experience an underwater deep dive simulation.
The Akron Zoo
Patrons at the Akron Zoo using their new VR exhibit to experience an underwater deep dive simulation.

The Akron Zoo is adding a virtual experience to its range of in-person attractions.
The new Curious Creatures virtual reality exhibit takes the user underwater.

Spokeswoman Elena Bell says the 360-degree VR simulation provides an in-the-wild experience you couldn’t otherwise get at a zoo.

“So the overall experience that the virtual reality adds is a really hands on interactive experience. When you get to feel like you are in the aquarium with them like you’re going deep diving and you’re in with the sharks and you got the sharks swimming at you from all different sides.”

Elena Bell
Details on the new underwater VR exhibit

Bell says the five-minute program also includes educational information shared by researchers who are part of the simulation.

She says the Akron Zoo has the option to add other experiences to the V-R simulators in the future.

Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
