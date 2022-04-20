Akron Zoo adds VR for an under-the-sea experience

The Akron Zoo is adding a virtual experience to its range of in-person attractions.

The new Curious Creatures virtual reality exhibit takes the user underwater.

Spokeswoman Elena Bell says the 360-degree VR simulation provides an in-the-wild experience you couldn’t otherwise get at a zoo.

“So the overall experience that the virtual reality adds is a really hands on interactive experience. When you get to feel like you are in the aquarium with them like you’re going deep diving and you’re in with the sharks and you got the sharks swimming at you from all different sides.”

Bell says the five-minute program also includes educational information shared by researchers who are part of the simulation.

She says the Akron Zoo has the option to add other experiences to the V-R simulators in the future.

