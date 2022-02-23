Shaker Heights' Horseshoe Dam removal set to reduce flooding

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has announced plans to move ahead with the design phase for the deconstruction of the 150-year-old Horseshoe Dam in Shaker Heights. Officials are concerned the dam could fail despite repairs to the dam’s spillway and lowering the level of the lake behind it.

Frank Greenland is the Director of Watershed Programs at the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. He says the district does not see flood-control benefits from rebuilding the dam.

Frank Greenland: Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Why dam will be removed instead of reconstructed Listen

“The real driver behind why is the district recommending its removal and won’t pay for the reconstruction centers on the mission of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Storm water Management Program, which is to alleviate flooding, erosion and other water-quality related issues,” Greenland said.

He says the sewer district still needs to study the amount of sediment trapped behind the dam and come up with a plan for removing invasive plant species in the area.

The design phase is expected to begin in April, and the district will be seeking public input.

The project is expected to cost $28 million. Reconstructing the dam could have cost as much as $1.4 billion.

