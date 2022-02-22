© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Environment & Energy

Prices at the gas pump in Ohio have been up for a while. Here's why.

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 22, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST
A customer pumps gas into a car in Columbus, Ohio.
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
A customer pumps gas into a car in Columbus. Gas prices are 29 centers higher than a month ago and 69 cents more than a year ago, according to Ohio AAA.

The Ohio AAA’s director of public affairs, Kimberly Schwind, says the average price for gas in the Buckeye State is $3.33 a gallon.

“That’s 29 cents more than a month ago and 69 cents more than a year ago when we were sitting at $2.64 a gallon," Schwind said.

Schwind says there are a couple of potential reasons for the increase. She says there’s a concern that Russia might invade Ukraine coupled with the fact that more people are driving as pandemic restrictions are being lifted.

Schwind says if you want to get a deal, the lowest price on gas is $3.18 per gallon in Hardin County. She says people who fill their tanks in Carroll county are paying the most. She says the average price of gasoline there is $3.40 per gallon. She says Ohio's gas prices are below the national average of $3.53 per gallon.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Environment & Energy Gas pricesOhio AAAtravelcoronavirusCOVID-19RussiaUkraine
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
