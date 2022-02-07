© 2022 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Summit Metro Parks closes two swim areas, shifts priorities at those parks

WKSU | By Chris Abreu
Published February 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST
Silver Creek park
Tim McGinnis
/
Summit Metro Parks
Sunset at Silver Creek Park

Summit Metro Parks has decided to shut down beaches at two of its areas this summer and shift its focus to other priorities in those parks. It says attendance has dropped significantly at Monroe Falls and Silver Creek parks over the last two decades, and it’s been increasingly difficult finding lifeguards. Spokeswoman Stephanie Walton says the move comes following a survey of residents conducted over the last two months.

Summit Metro Parks Spokeswoman Stephanie Walton

“So looking ahead, what this decision allows the park district to do is focus our resources, which are the public's resources, their tax dollars, on delivering amenities the public is more likely to use and enjoy.”

Walton says they’ll be focusing on creating more multipurpose trails at Monroe Falls and Sliver Creek. She says construction will begin in the spring.

Chris Abreu
Chris Abreu is a junior journalism major with a broadcast focus at Kent State with plans to graduate in May 2023. He spent his years at Kent State being heavily involved in TV2 with positions as a reporter, producer, anchor, and even News Director. He has professional reporting experience while working in Cleveland through News Lab, a reporting initiative at the university. Chris hopes to graduate and work in some form of production whether that be content creation through reporting or producing a podcast.
