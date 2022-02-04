Northeast Ohio snowfall comes to an end

The snowfall is slowing down and the National Weather Service expects less than half an inch of snow accumulation Friday afternoon. But the wind chill Friday night could make it feel like -2 degrees.

All main roadways in Cleveland have been plowed as of 7 a.m. and were to be salted by 9:30 a.m., according to an update from Mayor Justin Bibb’s office. Plows are working on residential roads.

Carli Cichocki / A neighborhood on Cleveland's West Side



The city says bus stops between W. 9th Street to E. 13th Street, from Lakeside to Carnegie Avenue in Downtown Cleveland are being cleared by a team of 16-20 workers.

Greater Cleveland RTA reports bus routes along the Health Line are back to regular service after delays earlier in the day. Still, riders should check the TransitApp or call 216-621-9500 to get route information.

Cuyahoga County public libraries opened at 11 a.m., though Akron-Summit and Cleveland public libraries are closed.

The Akron Zoo is closed but will reopen Saturday.

At Cleveland Hopkins Airport, many early morning flights Friday had been canceled, but planes began departing at 8:45 a.m. and most afternoon flights are scheduled for departure.

As of noon Friday, Akron-Canton Airport shows all afternoon flights departing on time.

FirstEnergy reports minimal power outages across Northeast Ohio.



Copyright 2022 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.