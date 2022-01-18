© 2022 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Cuyahoga Valley National Park to restore land in a $2 million project

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published January 18, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Beaver Marsh, a former auto scrap yard, restored to its natural state.
Rick McMeechon
/
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Cuyahoga valley National Park restored a former auto scrap yard, now known as Beaver Marsh, to its natural state.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park has launched a $2 million project to take down vacant and hazardous structures.

Funding from the Great American Outdoors Act will be used to demolish 33 structures, including abandoned homes, garages and barns. The work also includes restoring properties to their natural state.

Park Superintendent Lisa Petit says this project has been in the works for a long time.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit
Large restoration projects 10 years in the making

“We’ve been working on some very large restoration projects over the course of, especially over the last 10 years, and this is one part of it that has structures on these lands that now we’re able to get to,” Petit said.

The demolition and restoration work is expected to be complete by late spring.

